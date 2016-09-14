Five men facing drug and gun charges

Posted on Wed, September 14, 2016

Winnipeg police have swept a bunch of drugs and guns off the city’s streets.

Five men are also facing a lengthy list of charges following a raid.

It happened Tuesday in the 200-block of Newton Avenue near Kildonan Park.

The items seized from the home include:

  • Small quantities of heroin, methadone and Oxycotin pills
  • Approximately $3,000 in cash
  • 11 long guns (2 SKS semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, high-powered rifles)
  • Semi-automatic handgun
  • Over 600 rounds of assorted ammunition

The arrested men are between the ages of 30 and 54.

Their charges include:

  • Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
  • Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Possess Weapon Obtained by Crime
  • Unsafe Storage of Firearm x 4
  • Possess Proceeds of Crime
  • Possess Goods Obtained by Crime
  • CDSA (4.1) Methadone
  • CDSA (4.1) Heroin
  • CDSA (4.1) Oxycotin

One suspect remains behind bars.

Four of the accused were released on a promise to appear.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

