Five men facing drug and gun charges
Winnipeg police have swept a bunch of drugs and guns off the city’s streets.
Five men are also facing a lengthy list of charges following a raid.
It happened Tuesday in the 200-block of Newton Avenue near Kildonan Park.
The items seized from the home include:
- Small quantities of heroin, methadone and Oxycotin pills
- Approximately $3,000 in cash
- 11 long guns (2 SKS semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, high-powered rifles)
- Semi-automatic handgun
- Over 600 rounds of assorted ammunition
The arrested men are between the ages of 30 and 54.
Their charges include:
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possess Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Unsafe Storage of Firearm x 4
- Possess Proceeds of Crime
- Possess Goods Obtained by Crime
- CDSA (4.1) Methadone
- CDSA (4.1) Heroin
- CDSA (4.1) Oxycotin
One suspect remains behind bars.
Four of the accused were released on a promise to appear.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca