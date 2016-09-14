Five men facing drug and gun charges

Winnipeg police have swept a bunch of drugs and guns off the city’s streets.

Five men are also facing a lengthy list of charges following a raid.

It happened Tuesday in the 200-block of Newton Avenue near Kildonan Park.

The items seized from the home include:

Small quantities of heroin, methadone and Oxycotin pills

Approximately $3,000 in cash

11 long guns (2 SKS semi-automatic rifles, shotguns, high-powered rifles)

Semi-automatic handgun

Over 600 rounds of assorted ammunition

The arrested men are between the ages of 30 and 54.

Their charges include:

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possess Weapon Obtained by Crime

Unsafe Storage of Firearm x 4

Possess Proceeds of Crime

Possess Goods Obtained by Crime

CDSA (4.1) Methadone

CDSA (4.1) Heroin

CDSA (4.1) Oxycotin

One suspect remains behind bars.

Four of the accused were released on a promise to appear.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca