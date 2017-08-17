Five Manitobans Off to 2018 U16 International Bowl

WINNIPEG, MB. – Five Manitobans have been named to the 40-man all-star roster from last month’s Football Canada under-16 West Challenge in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Not only do the players gain all-star recognition for their tournament performance, but they have also received an invitation to represent Canada at the 2018 International Bowl. Details including dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

Kaiden Bannon, a wide receiver from Garden City Collegiate in Winnipeg; Adam Fast, a defensive back from the Valour Patriots in Winnipeg; Jordan Friesen, a defensive lineman from Dakota Collegiate in Winnipeg; Nostyn Hart, a defensive back from Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg and Isaac Dokken, a linebacker from Steinbach Regional Secondary School in Steinbach, were all named to the International Bowl/U16 All-Star squad.

According to Football Canada, “As this was the inaugural year for the under-16 West Challenge, the goals of this event were to introduce this age level to tournament style competitive football and encouraging development.”

“With so many talented players, this all-star list reflects the diverse pool of players that exists in the West,” said Aaron Geisler, Football Canada Manager of Development in a written statement. “During the under-16 West Challenge, we witnessed speed, explosiveness and athleticism from the four participating provinces.

“After one year of this tournament, we can already see the impact and importance of this event on the national stage. Seeing the high competition level in Lethbridge made the task of selecting all-stars very tough. Being selected as a West Challenge All-Star is a major accomplishment and players should be proud of this special recognition.”

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – hudl.com