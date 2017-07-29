Five Manitobans Could Play 2018 Olympic Hockey

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Manitobans, Winnipeg’s Kevin Clark and Morden’s Chay Genoway have been named to Hockey Canada’s roster for the 2017 IIHF Sochi Hockey Open.

Three more Manitobans – Ryan Garbutt, Jacob Micflikier and Cam Barker, all from Winnipeg – have been named to Hockey Canada’s roster for the 2017 IIHF Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov.

The roster announcements followed on the heels of Hockey Canada’s announcements earlier this week that Sean Burke will be Team Canada’s general manager and Willie Desjardins will be the head coach.

According to Hockey Canada officials, with the National Hockey League officially out of Olympic competition, these two tournaments will serve as “informal Team Canada Olympic tryouts.”

Burke explained that a number of former NHL players could be available by February as well as high-level junior players or players on AHL-only contracts, but for now, these two events, “will serve as an opportunity to scout 46 different players that will be available to Team Canada for the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.”

The two rosters also include former Winnipeg Jets’ Eric O’Dell, Ben Maxwell and James Wright; former Manitoba Moose Mason Raymond;

former Brandon Wheat Kings’ Rob Klinkhammer; and former Waywayseecappo Wolverines forward Sean Collins.

Sochi Hockey Open Roster

Forwards: Justin Azevedo, Gilbert Brule, Brandon Buck, Kevin Clark, Andrew Ebbett, Bud Holloway, Rob Klinkhammer, Brandon Kozun, Ben Maxwell, Brandon McMillan, Eric O’Dell, Daniel Paille, Mason Raymond, Maxime Talbot, Linden Vey

Defense: Chay Genoway, Geoff Kinrade, Patrick McNeill, Maxim Noreau, Mat Robinson, Jonathan Sigalet, Karl Stollery

Goaltenders: Justin Peters, Kevin Poulin

Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov Roster

Forwards: Taylor Beck, Sean Collins, Cory Emmerton, Ryan Garbutt, Andrew Gordon, David McIntyre, Jacob Micflikier, Trevor Parkes, Marc-Antoine Pouliot, Derek Roy, Greg Scott, Paul Szczechura, James Wright

Defense: Cam Barker, Carlo Colaiacovo, Stefan Elliott, Marc-Andre Gragnani, Kevin Klein, Shawn Lalonde, Craig Schira

Goaltenders: Kevin Poulin, Ben Scrivens

The 2017 IIHF Sochi Open will be played from Aug. 5-7, 2017 in Sochi, Russia, while the 2017 IIHF Tournament of Nikolai Puchkov will be played Aug. 14-16 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos – Hockey Canada