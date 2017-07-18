Fish In First! Winnipeg Goldeyes Lead North!!

WINNIPEG, MB – The defending champion Winnipeg Goldeyes are now the first place team in the American Association’s North Division.

Monday night, in front of 3,104 spectators at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes scored five times in the first inning and behind an outstanding pitching performance from Edwin Carl, coasted to a 10-1 victory over the St. Paul Saints.

With the win, in the opener of a three-game series with arch-rival St. Paul, the Goldeyes improved to 32-24 on the season and now leads St. Paul by one game in the North Division race. The Goldeyes have won six of seven games during this nine-game homestand, nine of their last 11 games, 10 of their last 13 and 13 of their last 17. St. Paul has lost three straight games and are 3-7 in their last 10.

Carl, the Goldeyes starter (6-1, 3.89 ERA) allowed only one run on six scattered hits over 7.2 innings of work. He walked four and struck out three and earned the victory. Daniel Minor cleaned up the eighth inning while Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless ninth. St. Paul starter Ryan Zimmerman (3-4, 5.40 ERA) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and suffered the loss.

The Goldeyes sent a message to the Saints early. In the bottom of the first, Andrew Sohn was hit by a pitch and David Rohm singled. Josh Romanski singled and drove in Sohn and then Reggie Abercrombie doubled to score Rohm and Romanski. Then Shawn Pleffner walked and David Bergin walked to load the bases. Wes Darvill’s sacrifice fly scored Abercrombie and Mason Katz’s sacrifice fly scored Pleffner. The Goldeyes had a 5-0 lead and that’s all Carl needed.

The Goldeyes outhit the Saints 10-6. Mason Katz hit a three-run homer in the fifth and finished with one hit in three trips, a run scored and four runs driven in. Rohm went two-for-five with a run scored while Abercrombie went two-for-four with a run scored and two driven in. Bergin went two-for-two with two walks, a run scored an an RBI. Darvill went one-for-three with a run scored and one RBI and is now leading the Goldeyes in hitting with a .353 average.

The Goldeyes and Saints will play Game 2 of this three-game series on Tuesday night at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m. Goldeyes ace Kevin McGovern (7-2, 2.31 ERA), No. 3 in the American Association in both wins and earned run average, will get the start for Winnipeg while former Major Leaguer Mark Hamburger (9-1, 3.04 ERA) the American Association leader in wins, will take the mound for St. Paul.

If you don’t have a ticket, all the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.