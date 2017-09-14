A First for Winnipeg – The Iron Ride

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Pan Am Boxing Club (PABC) announced a gruelling 24-hour stationary bike competition and fundraiser called “The Iron Ride”.

The event is the first of its kind in Winnipeg and is in support of Pan Am Place, a charity for at-risk men aged 18 to 29.

“Make no mistake, the words ‘iron’ and ‘ride’ don’t do justice in capturing the extreme physical and mental investment required to complete a 24-hour spin competition,” says Harry Black, Pan Am Place founder; and PABC president, head coach, and boxing trainer. “We can’t take homelessness lightly; nor should we in our approach to fundraising.”

The Iron Ride will be held in Old Market Square in the Exchange District, and run nonstop from noon Sat., Sept. 23 until noon Sun., Sept. 24. Team and individual riders will be encouraged in the lead up to and during the event to fight for social media shares and votes, as well as compete for various titles, including longest distance cycled; best team name, hashtag, or costume; and dollars raised.

All funds raised will go towards Pan Am Place, a registered charity that helps at-risk men aged 18 to 29 work towards a positive life in a supportive, healthy and disciplined residence.

