First ever Winnipeg Tattoo Convention Expected to Attract Thousands

WINNIPEG, MB. – Tattoo artists and fans are converging on Winnipeg this August.

Exhibition Place will be taken over by more than 200 renowned tattoo artists from across the world this August for the first annual Winnipeg Tattoo Convention.

The three-day event running from August 18-20 will feature local talent, some of the best tattoo artists in Canada, as well as artists from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, England, Spain and Germany.

“Manitoba truly has a world class arts and tattoo community. We are honoured to be hosting over 200 of the best men and women working in the medium today,” says convention Director of Operations Rich Handford who is a tattoo artist and owner of Kapala Tattoo in Winnipeg. “It is such a privilege to host an event of this calibre here in our hometown.”

In addition to seeing and experiencing tattooing from some of the world’s best, the event will also host entertainment, a variety of vendors, food trucks and run alongside Manitoba’s new night market.

The Winnipeg Tattoo Convention marks a first for Manitoba, which has never hosted a tattoo convention.

“This event will not only bring economic opportunity to our city but it will showcase Winnipeg as a cultural hub and destination.” Handford is a veteran tattoo artist with 30 years of experience who has visited dozens of tattoo conventions around the world.

“Tattoos are powerful – they speak to people in every culture and from every walk of life in different ways. Tattooing has given me and my family a rich, full life and I am excited share these experiences with the people of Manitoba.”

