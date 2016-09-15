Firefighters battle four fires within minutes

Arson officials are investigating a suspicious string of fires in Winnipeg’s North End.

The flames broke out minutes apart around 3:00am at two locations in the 600-block of Aberdeen.

A short time later, two more fires were reported in homes two streets over on Redwood.

No one was injured in any of the four house fires.

Officials haven’t reported any estimates for damage from the blazes.

It’s unknown if the fires are connected.

