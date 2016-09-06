streetside
Firearms found on bike path in Brandon

BRANDON – Brandon Police were notified on Monday of firearms found on a city bike path.

Police say a person walking near Kirkaldy Drive found two rifles under a tree on the bike path near the Corral Center.  The firearms are a Flintlock muzzle load rifle and a Steyr Model 1886 bold action center fire rifle.  

There have been no reports of lost or stolen guns, police are asking if anyone has any information about these rifles to contact them.

