Fire At Viscount Gort Hotel Forces Evacuation

Spencer Fernando
Posted: April 23rd at 3:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Guests at the Viscount Gort were evacuated Saturday after a fire started in the basement laundry room.

The fire generated a lot of smoke, which then caused ventilation issues.

Winnipeg firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, though guests had to spend much of the day outside in cooler than usual weather.

Traffic eastbound on Portage Avenue was reduced to one lane while firefighters were dealing with the incident.

The reason for the fire is now being investigated. Nobody was injured.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
