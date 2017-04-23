Fire At Viscount Gort Hotel Forces Evacuation

WINNIPEG, MB – Guests at the Viscount Gort were evacuated Saturday after a fire started in the basement laundry room.

The fire generated a lot of smoke, which then caused ventilation issues.

Winnipeg firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, though guests had to spend much of the day outside in cooler than usual weather.

Traffic eastbound on Portage Avenue was reduced to one lane while firefighters were dealing with the incident.

The reason for the fire is now being investigated. Nobody was injured.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News