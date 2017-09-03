Fire & Flooding Forces Evacuations Of Winnipeg Apartment

WINNIPEG, MB – Saturday night was rough for residents of the 7 Evergreen apartment building in Winnipeg.

Around 5:30 pm, a fire alarm went off, and smoke could be seen coming from the 20th floor.

Residents were evacuated.

After firefighters arrived and put out the fire, people went back in.

However, around 8:30 pm, residents heard more alarms and saw flooded floors from the first floor to the seventh floor. So, residents had to evacuate again.

It took another hour and a half before people could go back inside, and many residents will now be dealing with water damage.

There are no reports of injuries.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google News