Fire & Flooding Forces Evacuations Of Winnipeg Apartment

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 3rd, 2017 at 12:30pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Saturday night was rough for residents of the 7 Evergreen apartment building in Winnipeg.

Around 5:30 pm, a fire alarm went off, and smoke could be seen coming from the 20th floor.

Residents were evacuated.

After firefighters arrived and put out the fire, people went back in.

However, around 8:30 pm, residents heard more alarms and saw flooded floors from the first floor to the seventh floor. So, residents had to evacuate again.

It took another hour and a half before people could go back inside, and many residents will now be dealing with water damage.

There are no reports of injuries.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Google News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
League’s Leading Hitter Not an All-Star
Goldeyes Have Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped
College of Registered Nurses Welcomes Government Announcement
Attica Riots in Winnipeg September 22

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.