Fire Destroys Bissett’s Only Grocery Store

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 11th at 8:30am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – Residents of a small Manitoba community over 200 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg have lost their only grocery store. Bissett’s volunteer fire department tried to put out the blaze but the entire building was engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt but now people will have to drive over an hour to get groceries. The plan is for essential groceries to be brought in to the gas station.

Word is the owner plans to rebuild.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

