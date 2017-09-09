Find Out Where Winnipeg Will Spray For Beetles Next

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg is continuing the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program.

Here’s where they’ll be spraying next week:

Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial), Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander), Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery), Insect Management Area 45 (Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte), Insect Management Area 46 (Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas) and Insect Management Area 47 (Inkster-Faraday, St. John’s).

Spraying will take place between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm weather permitting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News