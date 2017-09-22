Find Out Where Winnipeg Sprays For Beetles Next

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg continues spraying for Elm Bark Beetles.

Weather permitting, here’s where the Elm Bark Beetle Control program will be next week, starting on Monday:

Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)

Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)

Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery)

Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)

Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson).

The spraying will take place between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News