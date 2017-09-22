Find Out Where Winnipeg Sprays For Beetles Next
WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg continues spraying for Elm Bark Beetles.
Weather permitting, here’s where the Elm Bark Beetle Control program will be next week, starting on Monday:
- Insect Management Area 39 (Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial)
- Insect Management Area 42 (Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre Portage-Ellice, Spence, West Alexander)
- Insect Management Area 43 (Brookside Cemetery)
- Insect Management Area 46 (Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas)
- Insect Management Area 50 (Jefferson).
The spraying will take place between 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News