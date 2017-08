WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be spraying for Elm Bark Beetles next week.

Here are the locations being sprayed:

Kildonan Drive, Rivergrove, Archwood, Niakwa Park, Niakwa Place, Royal Wood, Meadowood, Dakota Crossing.

Spraying will occur between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday to Friday.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News