Find Out Where Winnipeg Is Spraying For Elm Bark Pine Beetles

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be spraying for elm bark pine beetles next week, starting on Monday.

Here’s where the spraying will take place:

The Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will continue treatment in Insect Management Area 1 (Valhalla), Insect Management Area 2 (Kildonan Drive), Insect Management Area 51 (Rivergrove) and begin treatment in Insect Management Area 12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park), Insect Management Area 15 (Niakwa Place), Insect Management Area 16 (Royalwood), and Insect Management Area 17 (Meadowood, Dakota Crossing).

Treatment will take place between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News