banner20

Find Out Where Winnipeg Is Spraying For Elm Bark Pine Beetles

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 12th at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The City of Winnipeg will be spraying for elm bark pine beetles next week, starting on Monday.

Here’s where the spraying will take place:

The Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will continue treatment in Insect Management Area 1 (Valhalla), Insect Management Area 2 (Kildonan Drive), Insect Management Area 51 (Rivergrove) and begin treatment in Insect Management Area 12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park), Insect Management Area 15 (Niakwa Place), Insect Management Area 16 (Royalwood), and Insect Management Area 17 (Meadowood, Dakota Crossing).

Treatment will take place between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, weather permitting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Releases DB Johnson
Missing Teen Last Seen In Winnipeg
Goldeyes Drop 3-1 Decision to Wingnuts
Winnipeg Cop Has Life-Altering Injuries

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.