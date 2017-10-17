Film Academy Votes to Expel Harvey Weinstein

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces their decision to expel producer Harvey Weinstein, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone. Jillian Kitchener has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

