Film Academy Votes to Expel Harvey Weinstein

Kevin Klein
Posted: 6 minutes ago Featured, movies, ARTS

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces their decision to expel producer Harvey Weinstein, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

Jillian Kitchener has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
