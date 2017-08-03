Filly Escape Clause Will Run With The Boys

WINNIPEG, MB. — Barry Arnason has been a successful owner at Assiniboia Downs for a long time. He’s had many greats horses during his tenure, but he’ll admit none have been as fascinating as Escape Clause.

Escape Clause is a three-year-old filly that can’t seem to lose. In five starts this season, she’s won all five. Trained by co-owner Don Schnell and ridden by the Downs’ leading jockey this season, Adolfo Morales, Escape Clause on an $11,000 Allowance race back on May 27, then won the $25,000 Hazel Wright Sire Stakes on June 10, the $25,000 Chantilly Stakes (by 15 lengths) on July 1, the $25,000 R.C. Anderson Stakes in what turned out to be a two-horse non-wagering “event” with Tadaa on July 15 and then the $25,000 Jack Hardy Stakes just four days later on July 19.

She’s put more than $70,000 into the pockets of her owners this summer and could have won much more if Arnason has just followed the money and entered Monday’s Manitoba Oaks – the filly race that accompanies the $75,000 Manitoba Derby every year.

However, for Arnason, Schnell and Morales, this isn’t about money, it’s about competition.

“Sure, we could have run the Oaks and taken the money and that would have been fine,” Arnason said. “But I didn’t want to go to my grave someday thinking what could have been or what might have been or what should have been. A number of years ago we had a nice filly but I was voted down by the other owners and we raced in the Oaks. That wasn’t going to happen this year.

“Escape Clause is a once-in-a-generation thoroughbred who deserves to race in the biggest race of the year.”

Escape Clause will be the third favorite on Monday when the 69th running of the Manitoba Derby goes to post.

It’s a remarkable field of eight solid horses led by Canterbury invader Diamond Maze, a dark bay colt owned by the Lothenbach Stables, trained by Joel Berndt and ridden by Canterbury star Quincy Hamilton.

Diamond Maze will go off at 5-2 while owner Henry Witt’s Witt’sdollarnight is 3-1 on the morning line and Escape Clause is 7-2.

“This horse is just great,” said Winnipeg’s own Kayla Pizarro, who has ridden Witt’sdollarnight for trainer Jerry Gourneau all year. “I just know he’s a lot of horse underneath me. When I ask him to give me a little more. He always respond. He’s just a really nice horse.”

It’s going to be an amazing day of racing and tomorrow mytoba. Ca will handicap all the horse in the field. As for now, here are the post positions for Monday’s $75,000 Manitoba Derby:

Plentiful (Tyrone Nelson/Murray Duncan) 6-1 Coors Lute (Rohan Singh/Robertino Diodoro) 12-1 Stoneheart Ridge (Prayven Badrie/Steven Gaskin) 30-1 Witt’sdollarnight (Karla Pizarro/Jerry Gourneau) 3-1 Tizfun (Robertino Diodoro/Scott Stevens) 7-1 Escape Clause (Adolfo Morales/Don Schnell) 7-2 Shaded (Chavion Chow/Jerry Gourneau) 9-1 Diamond Maze (Quincy Hamilton/Joel Berndt) 5-2

The race is one-and-one-eighth of a mile with a purse of $75,000 guaranteed. Fillies will carry 121 pounds while colts and geldings will carry 122. First post on Monday afternoon is 1:30 p.m.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs