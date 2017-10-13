Fight Breaks Out At Brandon Hospital

BRANDON, MB – A fight at the hospital led to a broken ankle and assault charges.

Around 10:30 pm Thursday, Brandon Police responded to reports of a fight in which a female patient had repeatedly punched another female patient in the back of the head.

When a hospital employee intervened, the suspect attacked them as well, causing the employee to fall and break their ankle.

Police arrested the 19-year-old female suspect for assault and assault causing bodily harm. She also had an outstanding warrant for her arrest – for assault.

The suspect appeared in court today.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News