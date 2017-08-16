Festival Du Voyageur Loses Executive Director

WINNIPEG, MB – The Festival du Voyageur is looking for a new Executive Director.

Current Executive Director Ginette Lavack-Walters has announced that she will leave the position as of September 15, to pursue new opportunities.

“My experience as Executive director of the Festival du Voyageur was extremely enriching and I feel very privileged to have been able to meet and work with so many incredible people. My departure is bitter-sweet, for the festival and this organization are very dear to me. But I am relieved that they are in the hands of a strong and dedicated team and a very committed Board of Directors,” said Lavack-Walters.

“For the past 7 years, Ginette has been the voice and the face of Festival. Her passion as well as her great leadership lead Festival to new heights”, said the President of the Board of Directors Simon Normandeau. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire team, we would like to thank Ginette from the bottom of our hearts for her dedication and hard work! We wish her happiness and further success in her future endeavors.”

The Festival du Voyageur board of directors will now begin a recruitment process to find a replacement.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Twitter