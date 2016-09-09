Feel Good Friday: Never too late

Here is the story of Wang Deshun, the man who became a modelling superstar in his ’80s. Wang continually reinvented himself throughout his life, changing passions, careers, and hobbies, and he isn’t finished yet.

You’re never too old and it’s never too late to change your story.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News