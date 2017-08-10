banner20

Feds Might Lower Drunk Driving To .05

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 10th at 2:00pm Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB – Ottawa is looking at possibly lowering the drunk driving limit to .05 from the current .08. Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says that would make it easier to get impaired drivers off the road.

The province has reacted to the idea. Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson says the idea needs further study. She also wants to look closer at the issue of drug impaired driving.

Research shows a driver is twice as likely to be in a crash when their blood/alcohol is at .08.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

