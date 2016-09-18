Fatal weekend on Manitoba roads

It was a fatal weekend with several deaths and a dozen injuries across the province.

“In a span of less than 10 hours on Saturday, three people died and 11 were injured on roads and highways throughout Manitoba. This is a tragedy,” says Manitoba RCMP Inspector Ed Moreland.

“We are continuously seeing drivers put their lives and the lives of others at risk by driving impaired, speeding or simply not paying attention. There is no possible excuse for this behaviour and unless all Manitobans commit to safe driving, this loss of life will continue to occur.

“For those drivers on our roads that choose to put the lives of others in danger, the Manitoba RCMP will be doing everything it can to stop them and hold them accountable for their actions.”

All of the incidents below occurred on Saturday, September 17 between 12:30pm and 10:00pm.

Near Winnipeg

At approximately 12:30pm, RCMP responded to a four vehicle collision at the intersection of Pipeline Road and the Perimeter Highway.

Emergency personnel provided medical care to nine people on scene.

A nine-year-old female was transported by ambulance in critical condition.

A 71-year-old female was also transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Both remain in hospital and are now in stable condition.

The initial investigation has revealed that a vehicle travelling southbound on Pipeline Road failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a mini-van travelling eastbound on the Perimeter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Near Brandon

At 12:50pm, Brandon RCMP were dispatched to reports of seriously injured males in an ATV on Provincial Road 340, approximately eight kilometres south of Shilo.

The initial investigation has revealed that the ATV was travelling at a high rate of speed in a ditch beside Provincial Road 340 when it came upon an embankment.

The slope of the embankment, combined with the speed, caused the ATV to travel through the air.

The landing of the ATV resulted in serious injuries to the two males within, both were wearing seatbelts and helmets.

Both men, aged 59 and 51 from Brandon, Manitoba, were later pronounced deceased on scene.

Near Ninette

At 9:50pm, Killarney RCMP and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover and reports of an injured male on Highway 23, three kilometres east of Ninette.

Emergency personnel located the male laying on the highway near an overturned pick-up truck.

The 32-year-old male from Belmont was later pronounced deceased on scene.

Two other adult males that were in the vehicle at the time of the rollover were located near the scene and transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the rollover.

—MANITOBA RCMP