Fatal House Fire in Birch River
BIRCH RIVER, MB. – The Swan River RCMP are investigating a house fire that killed a 29-year-old female.
Yesterday, Swan River RCMP responded to a house fire in Birch River. When police arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the local fire department was actively battling the fire.
RCMP said in a release, “Witnesses on scene told officers they believed there was a female inside the home.”
The fire was extinguished and a search of the home found a 29-year-old female, who was the lone resident of the home.
Kevin Klein, MyToba News
Photo – Swan River RCMP