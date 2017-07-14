banner20

Fatal House Fire in Birch River

Kevin Klein
Posted: 21 seconds ago

BIRCH RIVER, MB. – The Swan River RCMP are investigating a house fire that killed a 29-year-old female.

Yesterday, Swan River RCMP responded to a house fire in Birch River. When police arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the local fire department was actively battling the fire.

RCMP said in a release, “Witnesses on scene told officers they believed there was a female inside the home.”

The fire was extinguished and a search of the home found a 29-year-old female, who was the lone resident of the home.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Swan River RCMP

