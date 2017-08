RM OF ROCKWOOD, MB. — An RM of Rockwood man has died after a fire tore through his home.

It happened around 9:30pm Monday night.

The homeowner, 61, was found unresponsive in the living room.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and no one else was in the home at the time of the blaze.

Officials don’t believe the fire was suspicious.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File