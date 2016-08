PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE – RCMP reported a fatal fire early this morning on 15th street in Portage la Prairie.

The body of a deceased person was discovered on the main floor. Police have indicated this person was alone in the home at the time of the fire.

Portage RCMP along with the Forensic Identification Section are investigating to determine the identity of the deceased.

The Office of the Fire Commission is investigating the cause of the fire.

-Staff, MyToba News