False report of terrorist attack leads to charges

MORDEN, MB – A 52-year-old Morden man is facing charges after reporting a terrorist attack was to take place during the 2016 Corn and Apple Festival in Morden.

The week leading up to the festival, Morden Police received information from the accused with specific details about a terrorist attack during this year’s festival. Police confirmed several times with the accused to ensure that his information was accurate, which he assured police it was.

As a result of this information, police contacted the National Security Enforcement Section to assist with the investigation. Following several interviews and many hours involving resources from several agencies, the accused admitted that the information was not factual.

The accused is facing charges of Public Mischief and Hoax regarding Terrorist Activity.

-Staff, MyToba News

Files from Morden Police