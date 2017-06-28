Facebook: 2-Billion People Now On Site

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two billion people are now using Facebook.

Founder Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement Tuesday.

Sources inside the company say Facebook actually reached the milestone three months ago.

They wanted to make sure the data they were measuring was accurate.

Zuckerberg has never been shy about discussing his company’s goals.

He wants to connect everyone on Earth, provide low cost Internet in developing nations, and make virtual reality mainstream.

Zuckerberg started the social networking website in his Harvard dorm room in February 2004.

Alexa ranks Facebook as the third largest website in the world, dwarfed only by Google and YouTube.

It is the largest photo sharing site online and is quickly approaching YouTube in terms of videos watched.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea