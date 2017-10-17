Extra Haunted House Night Added At The Burt

WINNIPEG, MB. — An additional day of the haunted house at The Burt is being added.

Due to popular demand, Stage Frights, the Burton Cummings Theatre’s inaugural haunted house experience, will no run between October 25th and 31st.

Those who enter will take part in an immersive experience that puts a theatrical twist on a traditional haunted house.

Experiences will begin every 30 minutes and thrill seekers will be able to choose their preferred date and time by purchasing tickets at Ticketmaster.ca, visiting the Bell MTS Place box office or by calling 1-855-985-5000.

There are a limited number of tickets available per time slot, so it is best to purchase early.

Adults looking to party on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 have the option to buy tickets to the Afterlife After Party featuring Mama Cutsworth.

The 18+ after party will feature spooky cocktails, prizes for the best costume and the best dance music.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under.

All fees included.

For those looking to take in the official Afterlife After Party, tickets are $40.

Evening experiences may not be suitable for all ages.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea