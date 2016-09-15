MyToba.ca-banner
Explore Hudson in the Parade of Homes

Posted on Thu, September 15, 2016

Just in time for the Fall Parade of Homes, StreetSide Developments unveiled its display suite in the brand-new townhome-style development, Hudson Condominiums.

Located at the gate of Devonshire Village, the two-storey townhomes draw striking parallels to single-family homes.

Feedback has already been positive for the spacious bedroom sizes and thoughtful layout in the 1,277 square foot plan.

Enjoy the privacy of three bedrooms with two-and-a-half bathrooms, and the functionality of a contemporary, open-concept main living space.

Equipped with basements, Hudson offers space to grow on your own time.

Choose to upgrade to a completed basement, or leave the option open for the future.

The first phase of Hudson townhomes is nearing completion and is ready for fall 2016 possessions.

Head into the cozy season from your brand-new three-bedroom, two-storey home in Devonshire Village.

For a limited time, StreetSide is also offering a free appliance package upgrade, valued at $7,000.

If interested, make sure to take advantage of this limited time offer.

For more information, visit 185 Peguis Street or hudsoncondominiums.ca.

—STREETSIDE DEVELOPMENTS

