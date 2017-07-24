Experience the Solar Eclipse in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – The sun and moon will align in the daytime sky, creating a rare solar eclipse on Monday August 21. You can watch the partial eclipse in Manitoba and safely at The Manitoba Museum’s Planetarium.

They have created a special planetarium show and will host a live eclipse viewing session to celebrate the event.

The Manitoba Museum’s new Planetarium, Chasing the Shadow, celebrates the science, history, and cultural impacts of eclipses; and demonstrates how to observe the eclipse safely. Solar eclipse glasses are available for sale through the Museum Shop for $3 a pair (while supplies last). On eclipse day, the Museum will host a live Eclipse Viewing Party in partnership with the Winnipeg Centre of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Solar telescopes will be available to safely view the partial eclipse, and live views of the total eclipse will be televised from the centerline of the eclipse’s path with commentary by Planetarium astronomer, Scott Young.

From Winnipeg, the sun will be 70% eclipsed. Farther north, the moon will cover less of the sun, with only about half of the sun being covered from Churchill, Manitoba. For observers in a narrow path from Oregon to South Carolina, the entire sun will be blocked by the moon, creating one of nature’s most amazing events, a total solar eclipse. Visible for only a few minutes at most, this event is expected to attract millions of viewers who travel to the centerline to witness the first total eclipse easily accessible to North Americans since 1991. Planetarium staff will be present at the centerline and will provide live commentary during the eclipse.

The Live Eclipse Viewing Party on the Museum Plaza beside the Planetarium dome will be Monday, August 21 from 11:30 am.to 2:30 pm.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo supplied