Exciting Brandon Summer Lights Festival Performances Coming Soon

BRANDON, MB – There are a pair of exciting performances coming up for the Brandon Summer Lights Festival.

The final Summer Lights Concert Series takes place in Princess Park in downtown Brandon on Thursday, August 17th. It features Saskatchewan-based folk duo Kacy and Clayton, along with Shotgun Jimmie’s unique “one-man band” performance has endeared him as one of Brandon’s favourite musicians.

The concert will be free, and runs from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

On September 9th, the Summer Lights Music Festival takes over the grounds of the Brandon Keystone Centre, with headliners Royal Canoe, The Zolas, and William Prince, alongside numerous other acts.

Advance tickets for that concert care $30 for adults, and $20 for students. Advance tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $20 for students, and are available beginning Thursday, August 3rd at the following businesses: Fraser Sneath Coffee, Ted Good Music, and Surridge’s Music Centre (Brandon), Poor Michael’s Bookstore (Onanole), Music Trader and Thom Bargen Coffee & Tea (Winnipeg).

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News