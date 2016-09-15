Everything you need to know about Jets’ fan fest

The third annual Fan Fest will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at MTS Iceplex. Fan Fest is an outdoor event which will kick off the start of a new hockey season, giving passionate Jets’ fans the chance to get up close and personal with some of the players. Fans will also have the opportunity to take in a variety of fun, family-friendly and interactive activities.

The first 3,000 fans on site will receive a FREE complimentary pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m.

This season, the Winnipeg Jets will begin training camp on Friday, Sept. 23 at MTS Iceplex. Further details on training camp roster and schedule will be released next week.

At Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept 24, the Jets will conduct three on-ice sessions at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Admission to these sessions is free, but available seating is on a first come, first-served basis, and fans are asked to begin lining up after 7 a.m. Fans that do not get into one session will be able to line up for the next one.

During, between and following the ice times, the Fan Fest stage will feature Winnipeg Jets players, coaches and management participating in live Q & A sessions moderated by TSN play-by-play announcer, Dennis Beyak.

This season, Fan Fest will feature an autograph signing with former Winnipeg Jet Thomas Steen, beginning at 9 a.m.

Interactive activities will be available to fans of all ages, including inflatable bouncers, arts and crafts, various activations and displays, ball hockey with Mick E. Moose and live music. The Jets Gear trailer will be on site with all new 2016 Jets and Moose merchandise. The Winnipeg Jets Flight Squadron and Winnipeg Jets in-game hosts will be giving away prizes throughout the event.

Free parking is available throughout the day to the north of the MTS Iceplex in the adjacent Assiniboia Downs lot.

For more information please visit www.winnipegjets.com/fanfest.

– WINNIPEG JETS