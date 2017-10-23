banner20

Everything Bombs At Weekend Box Office

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Geostorm wasn’t the only disaster on the big screen this weekend: it was absolutely dreadful at the box office overall.

The top movie, the latest Madea movie, didn’t even open in Winnipeg.

It grossed $21.7-million on a budget of $25-million.

Geostorm

A distant second, Geostorm debuted with $13.3-million.

The apocalyptic movie, which cost $120-million to produce, was shot in 2014.

It was set to open in March 2016 but poor test screenings prompted reshoots.

The release date was pushed several times to this weekend, with Warner Bros. recently telling theatres to pull its posters showing a storm surge as hurricanes ravaged the southern US.

Critics were not allowed to screen Geostorm before it opened and the disaster flick was not given Thursday night screenings.

It holds a 13 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Other bombs

Only the Brave debuted with $6-million on a budget of $38-million.

The Snowman, which is based on the extremely popular book series, bombed as well.

It grossed $3.4-million on a budget of $35-million.

The Snowman’s director blamed the poor reviews and box office performance on weather.

He said the winter season ended early and they weren’t able to shoot everything they needed.

That in turn led to the choppy editing and frenetic pacing.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween $21.7-million New
2 Geostorm $13.3-million New
3 1 Happy Death Day $9.4-million 2
4 2 Blade Runner 2049 $7.2-million 3
5 Only The Brave $6-million New
6 3 The Foreigner $5.5-million 2
7 4 It $3.5-million 7
8 The Snowman $3.4-million New
9 6 American Made $3.2-million 4
10 7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $3-million 5

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
