Eric Church bringing solo tour to Winnipeg

Country superstar Eric Church is coming to Winnipeg early next year.

The Holdin’ My Own Tour will stop in at MTS Centre on March 7th, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00am and are available at Ticketmaster.

The promoter says Church and his band are touring without an opening act.

Two sets will be played with an intermission between them.

The band is also working against scalpers to make sure fans get seats at face value.

“In this era where growing inequality seems to be the norm, we wanted to do everything within our power to put the advantage back in the hands of true fans rather than those that take advantage of the system, and by extension our people,” says Church’s manager John Peets.

“It was important to us to invest time into evaluating and redesigning the ticket buying process and build the technology to level the playing field.”

They’ll combat the scalpers using algorithms and a special Church Choir fan club sign-in system.

Tickets also won’t be sent out until just before the show to make it harder for scalpers to dump their tickets.

“The way this album came together mandated we release it as a surprise, straight to our fans, as it was important for me to deliver the music the same way the creativity hit me—directly and swiftly. What I didn’t anticipate is that it left me scratching my head a little as this year was supposed to be spent writing,” says Church.

“What this year’s open schedule did afford us was time to think through the way the fans experience our music live, and it was important to us that we find a way to stick to these same principles when it came to approaching our shows, down to the way they go on sale.”

More information is available at the Eric Church website.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca