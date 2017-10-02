Epic IT Solutions Wins Two Prestigious Awards

MONTREAL, QC. — Epic, an IT consulting and professional service provider owned by Bell MTS, has been honoured with two prestigious awards.

Epic was recognized for its status as a world class IT consulting and professional services provider.

CRN Triple Crown

Epic was named a CRN Triple Crown award winner for the second straight year by The Channel Company Monday.

CRN bestows a number of solution provider awards each year, including the Solution Provider 500 for North America’s largest solution providers, the Fast Growth 150 ranking of solution providers showing the most revenue growth, and the Tech Elite 250, which recognizes solution providers with top-level certifications from a number of key vendors.

Companies that make all three lists in the same year earn the CRN Triple Crown award.

Fewer than 40 North American solution providers – and only 2 in Canada – earned the distinction this year.

Epic remains the only Manitoba-based company to ever receive the award.

Silver Award for Best Service Organization

Epic also received the Silver Award for Best Service Organization at the 2017 Computer Dealer News (CDN) Channel Elite Awards on September 27.

The annual Awards recognize IT solution providers for their innovation, leadership, and commitment to creating business value and game changing solutions for customers.

“Bell MTS is proud to once again be recognized as a leader in the field of IT managed and professional services and as a company that focuses on business needs first, not technical requirements,” says Bell MTS Vice Chair Dan McKeen.

“For more than two decades, Epic has been serving businesses big and small across Manitoba and Western Canada, and we look forward to continuing to support our customers with the best managed services, cloud solutions and professional services possible.”

Winnipeg-based Epic provides IT infrastructure and managed services to businesses across western Canada, and the most comprehensive suite of IP communications services in Manitoba, including voice, data, wireless and IT services.

Epic’s Enterprise Managed Services division, one of the most highly certified IT teams in North America, specializes in enterprise and public sector Managed Service Solutions that are specifically designed to become increasingly cost-effective over time, reducing management and hardware costs for clients with complex, resource-heavy environments.

—MyToba News

Photo – File