Emerson RCMP Investigate Fatal Crash

ROSEAU RIVER FIRST NATION, MB. — Emerson RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday on Highway 201, just west of Roseau River First Nation, Manitoba.

Police say a 43-year-old Saskatchewan man wearing dark clothing was walking westbound down the road.

He was struck by a westbound vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, alcohol and speed have been ruled out.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File