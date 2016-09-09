Elm Bark Beetle control in WInnipeg

Winnipeg, MB – The City’s Insect Control Branch is continuing the Elm Bark Beetle Control Program. The program is intended to control elm bark beetles, the carriers of Dutch Elm Disease.

The Elm Bark Beetle Control Program will continue on September 12, 2016, weather permitting, in Insect Management Areas 19, 20, 25, 31, 33, and 40 in the following neighbourhoods: St. Vital Perimeter South, La Barriere, Parc La Salle, Perrault, Richmond Lakes, St. Norbert, Trappistes, Turnbull Drive, Beaumont, Crescent Park, Maybank, Parker, Point Road, Wildwood, Crescentwood, North River Heights, Wellington Crescent, Lord Roberts, River – Osborne, Riverview, Kensington, Minto, Polo Park, St. Matthews, West Wolseley.

Treatment will occur between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, weather permitting. Treatment will occur on an ongoing basis until fall.

For more information please contact 311, or visit the City’s Insect Control website.

-City of Winnipeg