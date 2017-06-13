banner20

Election Day In Winnipeg’s Point Douglas

Hal Anderson
Posted: June 13th at 8:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Votes are being cast today in Winnipeg’s Point Douglas riding. Premier Brian Pallister called the byelection for today after NDP MLA Kevin Chief resigned.

This seat is a real stronghold for the New Democrats. But the five other candidates running against the NDP’s Bernadette Smith are optimistic after the devastating loss the NDP suffered in last year’s election.

Jodi Moskal is the PC candidate. John Cacayuran is running for the Liberals. The Green Party is represented by Sabrina Koehn Binesi. The Manitoba Party’s candidate is Gary Marshall. And Frank Komarniski is running as a Communist.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Elections Manitoba

1 Comment

  • Never vote NDP says:
    June 13, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    I wish good luck to the Liberal party, we need another official party at The Leg, The NDP did nothing for this riding in 17 years… They did not have to. Point Douglas deserves better.

    Reply

