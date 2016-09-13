Elders help create vision for Indigenous Peoples’ Garden

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy invited indigenous leaders, including Elders and Treaty One specialists, to help create the vision for a new Indigenous Peoples’ Garden.

The garden will be part of Canada’s Diversity Gardens, a major project expected to cost $70 million.

Indigenous leaders will participate in an all-day visioning workshop today, which began with a drum song that will be followed by a field visit, sharing circle, various presentations and a visioning walk.

The future Indigenous Peoples’ Garden is one of the four elements of the planned Canada’s Diversity Gardens, designed to celebrate the connections between people and the natural world. Other elements of the project include the Cultural Mosaic Gardens, The Grove arboretum, and the centrepiece – a new indoor horticultural area known as The Leaf.

“Canada’s Diversity Gardens is so much more than just beautiful horticulture,” said Margaret Redmond, APC’s President and CEO. “This project will be a source of national pride as we find new and meaningful ways to connect with nature and each other.”

Canada’s Diversity Gardens is the third phase of Assiniboine Park’s $200 million redevelopment plan. Phase one included the creation of the Nature Playground, the expansion of the Riley Family Duck Pond, and the building of the new Qualico Family Centre. Phase two involved the transformation of the Assiniboine Park Zoo, including the creation of Journey to Churchill.

– ASSINIBOINE PARK

– Concept photo courtesy of Assiniboine Park Conservancy