Elderly Manitoba Woman Dies In Rollover

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 44 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

VITA, MB. — An elderly RM of Stuartburn, Manitoba woman is dead after rolling her vehicle.

It happened around 1:50pm Saturday afternoon on Road 38E.

That’s about 3-kilometres south of Highway 201, just west of Vita, Manitoba.

The 88-year-old was driving her Ford pickup truck south on the gravel road when she lost control.

It rolled, ejecting the woman, and ended up in the ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morris and Emerson RCMP are investigating and say it appears the victim was not wearing her seatbelt.

Alcohol and speed have been ruled out.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

