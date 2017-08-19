banner20

Elderly Man Missing In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.

73-year-old Franjo Sankovic was last seen around 7:30 pm on August 18 at a residence in Heritage Park in the St. James-Assiniboia neighbourhood. He may have left the area on foot.

Police describe Sankovic as being Caucasian in appearance, approximately 6’0″, having a medium build and short white hair. He may be wearing a white polo shirt, blue pants, brown leather shoes and has a medical bag attached to his leg.

No picture of Sankovic is currently available.

Winnipeg Police say they are concerned for Sankovic’s well-being, and ask anyone with info that could help locate him to contact them at 204-986-6222.

