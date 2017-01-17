Eight People Shot During MLK Day Festivities In Miami

Kevin Klein
Posted: January 17th at 8:30am International, Featured, NEWS

MIAMI, FL – Police say at least eight people have been injured by gunfire at a Miami Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Miami.

Ryan Brooks has more in this Reuters News video report.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
