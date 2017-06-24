Eight Manitobans Taken In 2017 NHL Draft

WINNIPEG, MB. — Josh Brook from Roblin was the first Manitoba player selected on Day 2 of the 2017 National Hockey League’s entry draft. However, it didn’t end there.

In total, six Manitobans were selected on Day 2, bringing the total number of Manitoba-born and trained players selected in the draft to eight.

After Nolan Patrick was taken second and Cody Glass was taken sixth on Day 1, Brook went 56th to Montreal, Morgan Geekie from Strathclair went 67th to Carolina, Stelio Mattheos from Winnipeg went 73rd to Carolina, Nick Henry from Portage la Prairie went 94th to Colorado, Brett Davis from Oakbank went 163rd to Dallas and Wyatt Kalynuk from Virden went 196th to Philadelphia.

There were three surprises. Ty Lewis from Brandon, a leftwinger with the Brandon Wheat Kings, was ranked 59th by Central Scouting and was not chosen while Colt Conrad from St. Alphonse, a center at Western Michigan University was ranked 194th by Central Scouting and was also, not selected. However, with Kelly McCrimmon now the assistant general manager in Las Vegas, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Knights signed Lewis as a free agent. Vegas GM George McPhee said “there will be plenty of activity,” by the Knights this week.

The other surprise was Kalynuk, a former member of the MJHL’s Virden Oil Capitals, Kalynuk was not ranked by central Scouting. However, he’s off to the University of Wisconsin this year and was taken late by the Flyers.

In total, there were eight Manitoba players selected in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Their mid-season rankings and final season rankings are in parentheses. The Draft was held in Chicago on June 23 and 24:

1. Nolan Patrick, Winnipeg, Brandon Wheat Kings, C (1/1) Philadelphia

6. Cody Glass, Winnipeg, Portland Winter Hawks, C (8/6) Vegas

56. Josh Brook, Roblin, Moose Jaw Warriors, D (70/49) Montreal

67. Morgan Geekie, Strathclair, Tri-City Americans, C (50/45) Carolina

73. Stelio Mattheos, Winnipeg, Brandon Wheat Kings, RW/C (23/38) Carolina

94. Nick Henry, Portage la Prairie, Regina Pats, RW (25/25) Colorado

163. Brett Davis, Oakbank, Kootenay Ice, RW (142/142) Dallas

196. Wyatt Kalynuk, Virden, University of Wisconsin (NR) Philadelphia

“It was a great day for my family and I’m just so happy,” said Winnipegger Stelio Mattheos who was taken by the Carolina Hurricanes. “I was selected by a great organization and while it was nerve-racking, for sure, to hear my name called was really special. My family has been huge in this and it’s a great day for all of us.”

Mattheos will play for the Brandon Wheat Kings this coming season and says he’s going to have a great year. He loves the Wheat Kings and while he’s developed a close bond with all the players, he’s very close to roommate Linden McCorrister from Peguis.

“Brandon has been good for me,” he said. “In my first year as a 16-year-old, we went to the Memorial Cup and we had so many great players I was able to learn from. This past year was a bit tougher for us, but it was a positive year for me in terms of developing.

“I want to have a breakout year in the WHL this season. This season is going to be huge for me and I want to prove everyone wrong who didn’t select me today.”

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Game On Magazine