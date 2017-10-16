Ehlers Named NHL First Star Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Ehlers, 20, tallied seven points (5G, 2A) in three games last week in leading the Jets to a 3-0-0 record.

He scored the game-winning goal as part of a hat trick in a 5-2 win at Edmonton on October 9th.

Ehlers followed that with a goal in a 4-2 win on the road against Vancouver on October 12th.

He ended the week by scoring the game winner and adding an assist in a 2-1 victory against Carolina at home on October 14th.

Ehlers leads the Jets in points (7) and goals (5) and is tied for fourth in the NHL for goal-scoring.

He is one of five players in the league with a hat trick so far in 2017-18.

This is the first time in his career Ehlers has been selected the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

The last Winnipeg Jet to feature in the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week was Patrik Laine, who was First Star for the week ending Feb. 20th this year.

—MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports