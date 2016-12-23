Ehlers Leads Winnipeg To Win In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC — It took Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets a while to get rolling, but once they did, they took over a hockey game.

Ehlers set up rookie Patrik Laine’s 19th goal of the season at 19:17 of the second period and then scored twice in the third as the 20-year-old Dane led the Jets to a 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Centre in Vancouver on Thursday night.

It was Winnipeg’s final game before the 2016 Christmas break and the victory could not have come at a better time. For one thing, the Jets avenged Tuesday night’s sloppy 4-1 loss in Vancouver and they also won their third game in the last four outings to improve to 16-17-3 on the season. The Jets head into the break in a tie for ninth but after 36 games pre-Christmas games, they have played more games than any other team in the Conference.

“The game is on the line in the third and we’ve got a chance to win it, scoring a goal and getting the win, it feels good,” Ehlers told the post-game scrum. “It’s always nice scoring goals, you can ask Patrik about that.”

The Canucks opened the scoring and for the first 39 minutes looked like a team that was going to win back-to-back home games against the visiting Jets.

Markus Granlund scored for the Canucks at 3:54 of the first period and then went on to outshoot the Jets 9-5 in the opening frame. Vancouver controlled the opening period and were the better team for the first part of the second period but Michael Hutchinson did a great job in the Jets net.

In fact, Hutchinson kept the Jets in the game until Laine and Ehlers got started.

Ehlers and Mark Scheifele set up Laine for a beauty at 19:17 of the second and that tied the game heading into the third. It also got the Jets going.

Ehlers scored his eighth of the year, unassisted, at 1:23 of the third and then scored the eventual winner on the power play at 12:24. Nic Petan and Toby Enstrom drew the assists.

Then Brian Little put the game away with his fifth of the year at 15:43 of the third. Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler set up Little as the Jets locked down their 16th win in 36 games this season.

“The compete level changed for us in between the first and the second period,” said Jets coach Paul Maurice. “And Niki has probably led our hockey team. He’s been in alone so many times and hasn’t had any breaks around the net. He still generated points (during a slump that ended last week), he just didn’t put pucks past the ‘tender. A confident Nik Ehlers can go a long way.”

The Jets outshot Vancouver 25-23, 11-9 in the second period and 9-5 in the third. Despite the fact Jacob Markstrom won on Tuesday, Canucks coach Willie Desjardins decided to start Ryan Miller on Thursday. Miller made 19 saves while Hutchinson made 24. The Jets were one-for-four on the power play while Vancouver was zero-for-four. The Jets outhit Vancouver 22-18.

“I felt good,” said Hutchinson, who played his first game in 12 days. “I’ve been battling in practice, trying to work hard, trying to stay sharp. I’ve just tried to fine-tune some things in my game and work on them. It’s always nice when you finally get back in there. You start to get that itch when you work on some new things.”

The Jets are now off for the Christmas break. Winnipeg will return to action on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, when they journey to Chicago to face the Blackhawks. Game time is 7:30 p.m. CST and can be seen live on TSN 3.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy James Carey Lauder