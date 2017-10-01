Edmonton Police Investigate Acts Of Terrorism

Thanks to Trudeau’s cultural enrichment, chaos in Edmonton, Canada as car with an ISIS flag smashes into pedestrians pic.twitter.com/4hVXYaYvEg

EDMONTON, AB. — Edmonton police are investigating “acts of terrorism.”

It happened Saturday night around 8:00pm outside Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium where Winnipeg’s Blue Bombers were playing the Eskimos.

A Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a barricade at a high rate of speed and sent a traffic cop flying 4.5-metres in the air.

The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and began “viciously” stabbing the officer.

He was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old suspect fled on foot.

Around midnight, a U-Haul pulled into a drunk driving Checkstop on Edmonton’s north side.

The officer recognized the suspect’s name as being similar to the Malibu’s owner.

That’s when the U-Haul sped away at a high rate of speed.

Edmonton police say the man deliberately tried striking pedestrians as up to 20 cruisers pursued him.

Four people were sent to hospital and their conditions are unkown.

The pursuit ended with the U-Haul flipping on its side.

Police say the 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody and they believe he acted alone.

They confirmed a black Islamic State flag was seized from the Malibu.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

