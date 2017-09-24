Edmonton Oilers Crush Winnipeg Jets 6-2

EDMONTON, AB. — The young Winnipeg Jets had played a decent hockey game through two periods in Edmonton on Saturday night. Then it all came tumbling down in the third.

A combination of defensive end mistakes, big rebounds, a dumb penalty and some unfortunate standing around at the worst possible times all resulted in the Oilers scoring four unanswered goals in the third period to cruise to a 6-2 victory.

The Jets are now 0-3-1 in the pre-season while Edmonton improved to 5-0-0 with Saturday night’s win at Rogers Place.

After two periods, the Jets were in this one. They’d been outshot 19-16, but the game was tied 2-2 as Michael Spacek, on a power-play at 4:44 of the first period and J.C. Lipon, again on a power play, at 8:23 of the second had scored to keep Winnipeg in the game.

But after Connor McDavid scored a brilliant goal, leaving a flat-footed Julian Melchiori in his wake, the Oilers poured it on. Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and Brad Malone added his second of the night as the Oilers outshot Winnipeg 21-6 in the third period and blew the young Jets out of the rink.

Winnipeg did score a goal in the third, but it was waved off. Brandon scored because Brendan Lemieux interfered with Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot. Maurice challenged, but the penalty and no-goal call were not overturned.

Granted, to be fair, the Jets left their “offensive” veterans at home for the second straight night. Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Nikolai Ehlers, Patrik Laine and Bryan Little were all back in Winnipeg. This was a team of players who were giving head coach Paul Maurice one final assessment of their value and skill before roster moves are made during Sunday’s off-day.

Here was the Jets lineup on Saturday: 1. Eric Comrie G; 3. Tucker Poolman D; 4. Michael Sgarbossa C; 5. Dmitry Kulikov D; 7. Ben Chiarot D; 9 Andrew Copp C; 13. Brandon Tavev LW; 16. Shawn Matthias C; 17. Adam Lowry LW; 19. Nic Petan C; 33. Dustin Byfuglien D; 34. Michael Hutchinson G; 44. Josh Morrissey D; 46. JC Lipon RW; 48. Brendan Lemieux LW; 52 Jack Roslovic C; 71. Julian Melchiori D; 77. Chase DeLeo C; 80. Michael Spacek RW; 81. Kyle Connor LW.

Byfuglien logged 25 minutes and 21 seconds of ice time (22 shifts), dished out an assist and was minus-two while Kulikov logged 20 minutes and 53 seconds and was minus-three. Nic Petan led all forwards with 21 minutes and 22 seconds of ice time and also had an assist.

It was another tough night against Edmonton. The unbeaten Oilers have now outscored Winnipeg 10-3 in two pre-season games.

This was, once again, a Jets lineup that will not be a Jets lineup this season. It will also be interesting to see what happens with Hutchinson on Sunday. Right now he’s the team’s third goaltender, but one can’t help but think youngsters Eric Comrie and Jamie Phillips will need the action with the Moose while Connor Hellebuyck and Steve Mason are the Top 2 goalies in the organization.

Because the Jets best players haven’t played much, Winnipeg is still having trouble scoring goals. They lost 3-2 in a shootout at home to Minnesota, 4-1 to Edmonton at Bell MTS Place, 1-0 to the Wild on Thursday night in St. Paul and 6-2 on Saturday. That’s just five goals in four pre-season games plus five minutes of overtime.

The Jets play again on Monday night at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg. Game time is 7 p.m. and it’s on TSN 3. You can pretty much bet that Scheifele, Wheeler, Laine, Ehlers and Little will all be in the lineup.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports