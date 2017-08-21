banner20

Eclipse Day In Winnipeg!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 21st at 8:30am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – It won’t be the best view of today’s eclipse here in Winnipeg. But a partial eclipse will be visible, as long as the sky is clear (and right now it doesn’t look like it will be). If the eclipse isn’t visible, it will simply get slightly darker and then bright again. The eclipse will last from 11:40 to 2:15, with it being the most visible just before one o’clock this afternoon.

You’re reminded to use approved safety glasses if you’re looking right at the eclipse. Even if it’s cloudy, your eyes could be damaged.

38 years ago, Manitoba was the place to be. We were right in the path of totality. Click here to see local video from the eclipse back on February 26th, 1979.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Video Of The Day – Eclipse 101
Manitoba Museum Sells Out Of Eclipse Glasses
Experience the Solar Eclipse in Manitoba
Last night in pictures: Supermoon

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.