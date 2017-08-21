Eclipse Day In Winnipeg!

WINNIPEG, MB – It won’t be the best view of today’s eclipse here in Winnipeg. But a partial eclipse will be visible, as long as the sky is clear (and right now it doesn’t look like it will be). If the eclipse isn’t visible, it will simply get slightly darker and then bright again. The eclipse will last from 11:40 to 2:15, with it being the most visible just before one o’clock this afternoon.

You’re reminded to use approved safety glasses if you’re looking right at the eclipse. Even if it’s cloudy, your eyes could be damaged.

38 years ago, Manitoba was the place to be. We were right in the path of totality. Click here to see local video from the eclipse back on February 26th, 1979.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File