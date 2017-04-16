Easter Monday Weather Forecast For Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Cooler in Manitoba’s south, warmer in the north Monday.

Winnipeg could see some flurries while Brandon will only see showers.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg this Easter Monday.

Wind from the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour, but dying down before lunch.

A chance of flurries early in the morning, but clearing in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 7 C in the capital city.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 2 C.

Brandon

Sunny Easter Monday in Brandon.

Increasing cloudiness late Monday afternoon.

Looking for a daytime high of 5 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Dropping to a low of zero overnight.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas Monday, with a mix of cloud rolling in for the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 5 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of -5 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Easter Monday.

A mix of clouds will roll in Monday morning.

Looking for a high of 5 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of -10 C.

Churchill

A cloudy Easter Monday expected in Churchill.

Flurries late in the morning and through the afternoon.

Wind out of the southwest at 30-kilometres per hour as we reach for a high of -4 C.

It will feel more like -25 C with the windchill.

Clear overnight into Tuesday with a low of -20 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

