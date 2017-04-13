Easter Closures In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Don’t forget, tomorrow is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter Sunday. So some things that would normally be open, may be closed on one or both of those days.

Most malls and grocery stores will be closed tomorrow and again on Sunday. MLCC locations will be closed both days as well but they’ll have extended hours on Saturday. Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule tomorrow. And no changes to garbage and recycling either tomorrow or Sunday.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News