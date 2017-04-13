Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Easter Closures In Winnipeg

Hal Anderson
Posted: April 13th at 12:30pm

WINNIPEG, MB. – Don’t forget, tomorrow is Good Friday and Sunday is Easter Sunday. So some things that would normally be open, may be closed on one or both of those days.

Most malls and grocery stores will be closed tomorrow and again on Sunday. MLCC locations will be closed both days as well but they’ll have extended hours on Saturday. Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule tomorrow. And no changes to garbage and recycling either tomorrow or Sunday.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

1 Comment

  • Rob Huck says:
    April 14, 2017 at 4:17 am

    Thanks for letting us all know what’s going on this Friday and Sunday. Next time do some more thorough research and don’t bother telling us things that are so simple to assume or that we already know. Things like what walk-in clinics and pharmacies are open might be more useful.

    Reply

